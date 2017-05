Katharine McPhee was spotted kissing 67 year old David Foster. What reality TV show was Katharine a contestant on?

Teacher Geena is relaxing this morning because it’s teacher appreciation week. Will we reward her hard work with an awesome prize?

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...