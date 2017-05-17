Kendrick Lamar Painting to Grace U.S. Capitol Building

Kendrick Lamar’s likeness will grace the U.S. Capitol Building.

Related: Kendrick Lamar Crashes The Weeknd’s L.A. Concert

Tiona Cordova of Pueblo, Colorado won the annual District Congressional Art Competition for high school students with a portrait of the Compton rapper, titled “Utmost Appreciation.” The painting will be on display for one year.

Colorado Congressman Scott Tipton announced the winner and shared the artwork via his social media accounts.

Check out the winning painting below.