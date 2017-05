It’s a done deal. Katy Perry IS going to be a judge on the reboot of ‘American Idol’ on ABC.

We did the calculation of when her ‘Witness’ world tour wraps and the show starts and found perfect timing.

Katy said:

‘I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories.”

Are you excited about this? Will it make you watch or are you over Idol?