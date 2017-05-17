Crown Point Asking “Chicago PD” For Apology After Depicting City As Racist

Chicago P.D can be a little disturbing sometimes but for the most part, it rips plot lines straight from the headlines.

Aside from a little exaggeration for entertainment sake, the series is believable and authentic in its portrayal of crimes in the Chicagoland area.

However, this week’s episode that took place in Crown Point, Indiana is getting some heat.

The plot focused on a black man that was killed after being released from jail after being accused of raping his 16-year-old, white girlfriend.

Mayor David Uran is now asking for an apology from the network and series for depicting the city as a racist community.

He believes by using the city setting with a fictional story alludes to the idea that this crime actually happened.

“We know it’s not true. We have never had a case like that here in Crown Point. Other places in our viewing area may believe it,” Uran said.

No word on whether NBC has been receptive and/or if they will offer an apology.

The question raised – should they apologize? Isn’t this kind of what making a TV show is all about?