Bebe Rexha To Sing National Anthem at Indy 500

Bebe Rexha will be showing off her pipes at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Officials announced that the singer will perform the national anthem before the start of the Indy 500.

“This will be my first time attending the Indianapolis 500, and I can already feel the electrifying energy that comes with it,” Rexha said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited and honored to perform the national anthem and am looking forward to seeing everyone there and experiencing my first big Race Day.”

“She is a fantastic performer with an amazing voice that has been streamed around the globe, and she’s going to deliver a memorable rendition befitting such a monumental day and iconic sporting celebration,” said Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles.

That’s definitely true – Bebe rose to fame producing hit after hit including Me, Myself & I” with G-Eazy.

She just wrapped up the release of her album “All Your Fault, Pt. 1.” and will be working on part 2.