For millions of Americans, contact lenses are a popular alternative to glasses.

If not properly worn and cared for, they can put wearers at risk for eye infections.

Almost all contact lens wearers reported unhealthy wear and care habits.

Up to one third experienced a red or painful eye that required a doctor’s visit.

If you wear contacts and experience red or irritated eyes, call your eye doctor as soon as possible. B96 Cares!