There Was a ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Reunion on a Red Carpet!

We always love seeing our girls together again.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and Blake Lively had a mini-reunion on a red-carpet in NYC on Monday.

The ladies were out supporting Tamblyn during her directorial debut of Paint It Black.

America Ferrera, the 4th co-star, was also in attendance but skipped the red carpet photo op to reunite with the girls later on.

Can you see my heart bursting out of my body? I love being with my sisters especially when it's to celebrate the badassery of the pants. @amberrosetamblyn directed her stunning first film, Paint It Black, which comes out this Friday! The Sisterhood came out last night to celebrate her enormous talents. We are beyond proud and glowing for her. 👭👭👖❤️ A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on May 16, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

Seeing the girls on the town together gives us hope that the rumored Sisterhood revival is in the works.

After all, Lively said they were all on board and there was a strong chance for a third movie!