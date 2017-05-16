Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

There Was a ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Reunion on a Red Carpet!

May 16, 2017 10:27 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: sisterhood of the traveling pants

We always love seeing our girls together again.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and Blake Lively had a mini-reunion on a red-carpet in NYC on Monday.

The ladies were out supporting Tamblyn during her directorial debut of Paint It Black.

America Ferrera, the 4th co-star, was also in attendance but skipped the red carpet photo op to reunite with the girls later on.

Seeing the girls on the town together gives us hope that the rumored Sisterhood revival is in the works.

After all, Lively said they were all on board and there was a strong chance for a third movie!

 

