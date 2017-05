Jenna Dewan said she dated Justin Timberlake after his split with Britney Spears. Who is Jenna now married to?

Elizabeth is sooo excited to play, but first she has to make a shout out!

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...