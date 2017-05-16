[Listen] Disney Has Been Hacked! Will A New Movie Be Leaked?

Showbiz Shelly
Oh no! Disney has been hacked and the hacker wants big bucks to return this precious movie. They said is they don’t get what they want, they’re going to release the movie in chunks! Rumors say its the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is set to hit theaters at the end of the month. Will Disney let this slide or pay up the moolah??
