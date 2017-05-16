Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

[Listen] Disney Has Been Hacked! Will A New Movie Be Leaked?

May 16, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

Oh no! Disney has been hacked and the hacker wants big bucks to return this precious movie. They said is they don’t get what they want, they’re going to release the movie in chunks! Rumors say its the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales,  which is set to hit theaters at the end of the month.  Will Disney let this slide or pay up the moolah??

 

 

 

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live