Katy Perry Shares Secret to Going to the Bathroom Standing Up

By Hayden Wright

Katy Perry fans have waited several years for new music, and it’s finally here in 2017. During an appearance on Ellen, Perry said the grind of promoting Prism wore her down. To rewind, Perry played the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2015 and toured until October of that year. Then began seven months of rest and relaxation—until she got down to songwriting for Witness.

“I was tired, I’m human,” she explained. “So I took October to June off.”

“I started writing a record in June of last year,” she said. “I wrote over 40 songs. Now I have 15 beautiful songs to represent this story I want to share with the world.”

When Ellen noted Katy’s often-impractical outfits, she wondered how the singer uses the bathroom. Perry name-checked her GoGirl, a device that makes it possible for women to urinate standing up.

“I’ve used them in several music videos, because I always find myself in this predicament where I have a very extravagant, lavish, unpractical costume on,” Perry said. “Google it!”

Or don’t Google it.