NEW YORK - MAY 16: The cast of NBC's "Will & Grace" Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally, and Debra Messing gather at Top Of The Rock, the observation deck atop New York's Rockefeller Center, to bid good-bye to fans May 16, 2006 in New York. (Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Top of the Rock)

Will And Grace returns to NBC this September and we just-can’t-wait!! The official trailer was released today, watch below.

Nikki is that familiar voice you have been hearing on the Chicago radio airwaves since 2002. She is always down for conversation and gives great advice so hit her up anytime on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or the B96 request line. Nikki is often...