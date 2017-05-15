Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

‘This Is Us’ Will Air a Special Episode After the 2018 Super Bowl

May 15, 2017 3:00 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: this is us

The Big Three is getting in on the SuperBowl action next year.

NBC announced that This Is Us will air a special episode following Super Bowl 52, on Sunday, Feb. 4th, 2018.

The series will return this fall with new episodes but the move was careful crafted to draw in even more eyeballs.

Not that it needs it – after its breakout last September, it garners a total of 10.1 million viewers weekly.

Still, a huge Super Bowl lead in almost assures that a few more thousand eyeballs will stick around and get hooked.

Plus, Randall, Kate and Kevin were huge football fans like their late father so the tie-in works in their favor.

The only thing that would make it better is if the Pearson’s team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, would be participating in the big game.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live