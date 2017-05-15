Taylor Swift Sends Fan The Best Graduation Gift

Leave it to Taylor Swift to send the best graduation present to a fan.

After Ashley Silvers invited her idol to her graduation, she didn’t expect her to actually show up.

She also didn’t expect her to respond to the invitation.

But in true T-Swift style, the pop star did. And she sent a few gifts to help Ashley celebrate the milestone.

“I INVITED TAYLOR TO MY GRADUATION PARTY AND SHE SENT ME FLOWERS AND THIS CARD I LOVE YOU HONEY @taylorswift13,” Silvers wrote on Twitter with a picture of the card and flowers.

The card included an illustration of the NYC skyline and a lyric from Swift’s hit “Welcome to New York.”

I INVITED TAYLOR TO MY GRADUATION PARTY AND SHE SENT ME FLOWERS AND THIS CARD 😭😭😭 I LOVE YOU HONEY @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/8qQ6gTNeyP — Ashley (@AshSilv13) May 13, 2017

It read: “Ashley, Hi love! I’m so sad that I can’t make it to your graduation party! The New York theme, the photo booth, it being on the 13th … that’s my kind of party. I’m so proud of you, your hard work and dedication, your excitement and ambition. I’m very lucky that a girl like you cares about me. Sending you my love and hugs (and to your family!). Love, Taylor.”

Seriously, HOW SWEET IS SHE? (Sending Taylor an invite to my wedding ASAP.)