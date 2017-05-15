“Scream Queens” Cancelled on Fox After 2 Seasons

What in the fresh hell is this?

Scream Queens will not be returning for a third season on Fox.

The series, which starred Emma Roberts and Jamie Lee Curtis as Chanel No. 5 and Dean Munsch respectively, sadly won’t be delivering any more LOL moments.

The usual TV show killer, low ratings, is to blame.

“We won’t be seeing Scream Queens this season,” Fox Television Group CEO Gary Newman told reporters Monday. “Scream Queens was an anthological series. Ryan [Murphy] told the story of the group of characters he created over the course of the two seasons. It feels as if it was a complete story. We have no plans at this point to go back there and tell more stories.”

During the show’s first season, a sorority was terrorized by the Red Devil on a college campus. The second season saw those who survived becoming “doctors” and once again trying to avoid being killed by the new villain, the Green Meanie.

When season 2 wrapped up, Chanel No. 5 and Zayday were running the hospital, Hester and Dr. Brock were living out their romance on Blood Island, Dean Munsch went on to be a “expert” in Aspen and Chanel No.1 was living out her dream of being a TV talk show host with Chanel No. 3 as her producer. In the last seen, the Red Devil returns to attack Chanel No.1.

A third season would undoubtedly give us insight into the identity of the vengeful killer new killer but with the cancellation, I guess we’ll never know.

The series also starred pop stars Nick Jonas and Ariana Grande for a bit.