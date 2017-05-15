Katy Perry Announces ‘Witness’ Album Release Date & World Tour

Katy Kats get ready!!!
Katy Perry is going on world tour to support her upcoming album ‘Witness’. It’s in support of her new album which is coming out June 9 and you automatically get that when you register as a fan for resale tickets on her site HERE.
See the big announcement HERE.
Tickets for the Tour Will Be Available Through Ticketmaster Verified Fan ®
Registration Now Through May 16
Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale May 18 at 9am – 12pm
Citi Pre-Sale Begins May 18 at 12pm
General Ticket On Sale Begins May 22 at 10am
Album Set For Release On June 9 On Capitol Records
“Each ticket purchase for “Witness: The Tour”
includes a pre-order for “Witness: The Album”
See the Katy Perry’s Witness: The Tour dates below:
9/7 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
9/9 – Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre
9/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
9/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
9/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
9/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
9/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/3 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
11/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
11/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
12/1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
12/2 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
12/4 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
12/6 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
12/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
12/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
2018
1/5 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
1/7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
1/10 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
1/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
1/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
1/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
1/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
1/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
2/2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter
2/3 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
2/5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena