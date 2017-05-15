Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Katy Perry Announces ‘Witness’ Album Release Date & World Tour

May 15, 2017 7:17 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: album release date, Katy Perry, witness, world tour

Katy Kats get ready!!!

Katy Perry is going on world tour to support her upcoming album ‘Witness’. It’s in support of her new album which is coming out June 9 and you automatically get that when you register as a fan for resale tickets on her site HERE. 

See the big announcement HERE.

Tickets for the Tour Will Be Available Through Ticketmaster Verified Fan ®

Registration Now Through May 16
Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale May 18 at 9am – 12pm

Citi Pre-Sale Begins May 18 at 12pm

General Ticket On Sale Begins May 22 at 10am

Album Set For Release On June 9 On Capitol Records
“Each ticket purchase for “Witness: The Tour”
includes a pre-order for “Witness: The Album”

 

See the Katy Perry’s Witness: The Tour dates below:

9/7 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

9/9 – Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre

9/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

9/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

9/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

9/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/3 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

12/2 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

12/4 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

12/6 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

2018
1/5 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

1/7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

1/10 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

1/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

1/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

1/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

1/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

1/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

2/2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter

2/3 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

2/5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

 

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live