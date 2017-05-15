Everything You Need To Know About The 2017 Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards are taking place in Las Vegas less than a week from now.
Next to the GRAMMYS, this is music’s biggest night. Filled with awards, jaw-dropping moments and memorable collaborations, here’s everything you need to know about it.
- The Billboard Music Awards will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21 on ABC.
- The Red Carpet coverage will be streamed live on Twitter @BBMAs and will be hosted by Chris Daughtry, Jessie James Decker, AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, Laura Marano and Sirius XM’s Sway Calloway.
- Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris will host the official award show; this mark Luda’s fourth year hosting.
- John Legend, Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and more will perform.
- Celine Dion will perform Titanic’s “My Heart Will Go On” in honor of the films 20th anniversary.
- Miley Cyrus will debut her new single “Malibu.”
- Cher is set to receive the Icon Award.
- The Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande are all nominated.
