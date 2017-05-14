TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Something Just Like Most Popular For The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers are no stranger to being #1. Their song ‘Closer’ was for months and months and months. It was actually the #1 song of 2016. Today they have the most popular song in Chicago with Coldplay, ‘Something Just Like This’.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne & Quavo
19. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren
18. Niall Horan – Slow Hands
17. Now Or Never – Halsey
16. Heavy – Linking Park & Kiiara
15. Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles
14. Scared To Be Lonley Martin Garrix & Duap Lipa
13. Today Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
12. Slide – Calvin Harris
11. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever Zayn & Taylor Swift
10. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future
9. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran
8. Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Justin Bieber
7. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
6. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
5. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
4. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
3. Issues – Julia Michaels
2. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara
- Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay