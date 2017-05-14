TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Something Just Like Most Popular For The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers are no stranger to being #1. Their song ‘Closer’ was for months and months and months. It was actually the #1 song of 2016. Today they have the most popular song in Chicago with Coldplay, ‘Something Just Like This’.

20. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne & Quavo

19. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren

18. Niall Horan – Slow Hands

17. Now Or Never – Halsey

16. Heavy – Linking Park & Kiiara

15. Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles

14. Scared To Be Lonley Martin Garrix & Duap Lipa

13. Today Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

12. Slide – Calvin Harris

11. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever Zayn & Taylor Swift

10. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future

9. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran

8. Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Justin Bieber

7. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

6. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

5. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

4. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

3. Issues – Julia Michaels

2. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara