Is Katy Perry Joining the American Idol Reboot?

May 14, 2017 12:35 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Kelly Clarkson may have passed on the American Idol reboot…but they’ve got another judge in their sights: KATY PERRY!

According to TMZ, AI is in the “final stages” of closing on their deal with Katy to lock her down as a judge for their return in 2018!

So do we have to wait that long to find out?

Nope!

Sources say we’ll get the “official” announcement this Tuesday!

As far as the other 2 judges – we know Simon Cowell is a big fat “no”, JLO is a judge on her new dance show, so what do they have in mind?

They say:

Our sources say they will not announce the other 2 judges because ‘Idol’ hasn’t even decided who it wants. Producers and the network don’t feel the need to get 3 big singing stars on the panel, because ultimately the show is about the competition and making it interesting.

Hmmm…

Any ideas?

We do know for sure that Ryan Seacrest is signed on as the host.

Do you think this reboot will find success?

