Drake Goes To Prom!

May 14, 2017 2:03 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: Drake, Drake goes to Prom, Drake's cousin, Jalaah Moore, memphis, prom

Drake flew to Memphis yesterday afternoon to make it to the Prom!

So who was the lucky person to call him “date”?

Well, it was more like chaperone!

Drake accompanied his cousin Jalaah Moore and HER date!

Sources say Drake paid for a white Rolls Royce for them to arrive in style and even paid for Jalaah and her date’s matching gold outfits!

So did he perform at the prom?

No, but he did hang with his cous and her date for a while there. Check it out: 

And as if, that wasn’t awesome enough…

Drake paid for Jalaah and 400 of her friends to have an after-party at the Hard Rock!

I think that officially makes Drake the Best.Cousin.EVER!!

