Portillo’s Now Delivering Chicago Dogs & More To Your Door? Oh Boy

There goes my waist line.

If you’re having a bad Friday, a delivery of chocolate cake with a side of hot dogs and Italian beef might cheer you up.

How’s that possible you ask? Well… PORTILLO’S IS LAUNCHING A DELIVERY SERVICE. (Can ya tell I’m really lit about this?)

The Oak Brook-based chain will be testing delivery at its River North Store in Chicago, along with restaurants in Tampa, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona.

“Our food carries very well,” said CEO Keith Kinsey said. “I see it as a huge opportunity for us.” The company, he said, “is working hard and fast” on bringing the service to all of its stores, which could make its dogs, burgers and shakes available “for a lot of Chicago very soon.” A spokesman said there is no timetable for the expansion of the service.

Portillos will be teaming up with Grubhub for all Chicago delivery needs so if all goes well, it will be as simple as logging onto Portillos.com or the app to place your order.

Chicago dogs, chocolate cakes and Italian beefs, oh my.