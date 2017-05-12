Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Chats With Allison Tolman And Lucas Neff Of ABC’s New Show Downward Dog

May 12, 2017 7:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

Showbiz Shelly chats with cast members Allison Tolman and Lucas Neff of ABC’s new show Downward Dog. The show started as a web series and is now coming to our TVs with many Chicago based actors, even the dog, which we love! The show will air May 17th after Modern Family. Learn more about the show and watch the trailer here.

 

