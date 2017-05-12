[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Chats With Allison Tolman And Lucas Neff Of ABC’s New Show Downward Dog

Showbiz Shelly
Showbiz Shelly chats with cast members Allison Tolman and Lucas Neff of ABC’s new show Downward Dog. The show started as a web series and is now coming to our TVs with many Chicago based actors, even the dog, which we love! The show will air May 17th after Modern Family. Learn more about the show and watch the trailer here.
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
