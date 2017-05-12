Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

J Show Reunites A Mom And Daughter After Fighting For Years!

May 12, 2017 5:34 PM
Filed Under: J Show, Mother's Day

One of our listeners, April, called us up to answer our topic of the day question, “what was the longest time you’ve gone without seeing your mother?”

April told us that her and her mother haven’t spoken in 5 YEARS…. Even though they live just 30 minutes away from each other.

We asked April to call us back to tell us what caused this wedge between them and were heartbroken to find out it was all over a GUY – one her mom hated even though April decided to give him a chance.

In the spirit of Mother’s Day this weekend, we decided to surprise April by getting her mom Debbie on the phone. “Listen I actually…I just listened to you on the radio earlier this week…and I miss you so much, I miss you so much and I’m so sorry, Debbie said.

Isn’t this what Mother’s Day is all about? Mending relationships and starting over before its too late.

Comments

Leave a Reply

