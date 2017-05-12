INTERVIEW: What Would B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Artist Noah Cyrus Be Doing If She Wasn’t a Singer?

B96 Pepsi #SummerBash artist Noah Cyrus stopped by our B96 studios, powered by ComEd.

She dished about not peeing her pants while performing at Coachella, her friendship with Marshmello and her upcoming album, which features her new single “Stay Together.”

The most interesting though is what she would do if she wasn’t a singer.

“Umm, I rode horses till I was 9-year-old up until November. The only reason I stopped was because I’ve been so busy,” she said.

She still has her horses in Calabasas and tries to ride when she can but she believes if she wasn’t a musician, she would be doing the “horse stuff.”