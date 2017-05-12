Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Here’s Your First Kylie Jenner-Sized Look at Her Docu-Series ‘Life of Kylie’

May 12, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Kylie Jenner, Life of Kylie

No one knows the real Kylie. We just know the manufactured, have to keep up with appearances Kylie.

At least that’s what Kylie wants us to think in the new teaser for her docu-series Life of Kylie.

“When you grow up on camera, everyone feels like they know you, but they don’t,” Kylie wisely revealing in the neon-lights opening.

Little has been revealed about the series aside from it’s July 6th airdate and that it’ll be all about the “Real Kylie.”

“There’s an image that I have to keep up with, then there’s me, Kylie,” she concludes in the trailer.

I imagine there will be a lot of Lip Kits involved, some behind-the-scenes action of her Kylie Cosmetics empire, maybe a few mentions of ex-bf Tyga, and whatever else is at the core of who she really is.

We’re just glad Kylie is following in the footsteps of her dad Caitlyn Jenner with this docu-series idea.

And who are we kidding, we’ll totally tune in.

 

