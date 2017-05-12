DJ Khaled Joins ‘Red Nose Day Special’

By Hayden Wright

The British have known Red Nose Day—the Comic Relief celebration that supports children’s charities worldwide—for 30 years, but U.S. consumers might not be so familiar. This year, the holiday makes its stateside debut with a star-studded live telecast. The latest addition to the special’s lineup (which already features Ben Affleck, Julia Roberts and Mark Hamill) is DJ Khaled, the King of Snapchat.

This year’s Red Nose Day will pull out all the stops: During the telecast, the 15-minute sequel to Love Actually will air, reuniting much of the original film’s cast. Richard Curtis, who wrote Love Actually and Robert’s classic romantic comedy Notting Hill, is a co-founder of the organization.

Comic Relief will raise funds live throughout the event, hosted by Chris Hardwick. Over the past two years, America’s Red Nose Day has raised $60 million to help children around the world.

The Red Nose Day Special is set to air on NBC, Thursday, May 25 at 10:00 pm with Chris Hardwick hosting.