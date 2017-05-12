Deadline For Chicago’s Summer Job Program Is Monday So Apply Here ASAP!

The ‘One Summer Chicago’ job program gives over 31,000 employment and internship opportunities

to youth and young adults ages 14 to 24. The younger you start a job, the better off you are getting a head start in life.

I got my first job at age 14 working in a clothing store stock room. I was ahead of the kids in my class who were just messing around, doing a whole lotta nothing. You get a paycheck, bank account & learn to save money. Hopefully you pile up enough to get an inexpensive car when you get your license so you can drive to work appose to bus. Independence…freedom…there is no better feeling.

Fill out the application HERE. Do it NOW because the deadline to apply is Monday, May 15.

Also, pass this along to friends and family members who need a summer job. Surround yourself with aspiring, motivated, positive, successful people and you all help each other rise up.