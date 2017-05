Older buildings may contain asbestos and lead.

Pipe or other insulation, ceiling tiles, exterior siding, roof shingles, and sprayed-on sound-proofing may contain asbestos.

Disturbing materials containing lead-based paint may release lead dust into the air.

If your home contains asbestos or lead-based paint and any of these materials have been damaged or will be disturbed during cleanup, talk to public health authorities. B96 Cares!