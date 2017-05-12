Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

10 TV Show Moms We Absolutely Adore

May 12, 2017 12:45 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: TV moms

Some are loving, some are overbearing, some are witty and sarcastic but they are our moms.

Okay, not our but it almost seems like it.

This mother’s day, we wanted to pay tribute to some of the TV show mom’s that raised us and maybe taught us some important life lessons that we wouldn’t have learned anywhere else.

We wouldn’t be who we are without our real mothers and our knowledgable TV mommas!

 

1.Joyce Summers ( Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

Mother to Buffy (the Vampire Slayer), she was one of the most beloved characters, always seeing the best in people and offering a fresh perspective on the vampire slaying situations.

btvs 2 14 buffy joyce 10 TV Show Moms We Absolutely Adore

Credit: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

 

2. Lorelai Gilmore (Gilmore Girls)

Lorelai is the “cool mom” you always wanted your mom to be. She was hip and best friends with her daughter, allowing her to be there for the good, the bad and the ugly.

Gilmore Girls A Year in the life last 4 words

Gilmore Girls/ Netflix

 

3. Carol Brady (The Brady Bunch)

Here’s the story of a lovely mommy. Mrs. Brady wasn’t just a mother to those six children, she was an iconic American mother to all of us teaching us important life lessons for years to com.

gettyimages 73888116 10 TV Show Moms We Absolutely Adore

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for TV Land)

 

 

 

4. Rebecca Katsopolis (Full House)

Rebecca was a mother figure to the motherless Tanner girls, who sometimes just needed a females perspective in a household ran by 3 men. She was compassionate, understanding and always willing to lend a helping hand.

gettyimages 632032732 10 TV Show Moms We Absolutely Adore

(Photo credit should read TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images)

 

5. Bonnie Wheeler (Baby Daddy)

It might seem like Bonnie doesn’t love her kids, especially Ben, but ridiculing and making fun of them is her way of saying ‘I love you.’ She gets way too involved with literally everything they do to not care about them. It’s the most involved mothers who we’re always thankful for, no matter how overbearing they are.

gettyimages 632029892 10 TV Show Moms We Absolutely Adore

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

 

 

6. Karen Roe (One Tree Hill

Karen was fiercely protective, doing anything she could to keep Lucas safe from ex Dan and his son Nathan. Her heart was always in the right place and she served up a mean latte at Karen’s Cafe.

karen and lucas karen roe 3034858 768 576 10 TV Show Moms We Absolutely Adore

Credit: One Tree Hill

 

7. Reba Hart (Reba)

In between the sarcasm and witty remarks, Reba was just a single mom who works too hard, loves kids and never stops.

gettyimages 52203511 10 TV Show Moms We Absolutely Adore

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

 

8. Claire Dunphy (Modern Family)

Claire is determined to raise her kids right so they don’t have a rebellious childhood like she did, although they’d really want to.

kECAvJCTbgwl 10 TV Show Moms We Absolutely Adore

Credit: Modern Family

 

9. Marge (The Simpsons

The most patient of mothers and the most iconic with the blue hair.

the simpsons 10 TV Show Moms We Absolutely Adore

Credit: The Simpsons

 

10. The mothers from Pretty Little Liars

Alright, I can’t say that Ella, Ashley, Veronica and Pam are the best TV mothers out there because they are never around. But in a town like Rosewood, you have to give them some credit right? Their parenting skills might not be up to par but they did somehow get out of that basement, just saying.

 

 

130c71b4 8912 427f bf49 54dfaa7d3936 10 TV Show Moms We Absolutely Adore

Credit: Pretty Little Liars

