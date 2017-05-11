Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

TBT: Down Memory Lane With #SummerBash Artist Niall Horan & Meet Him at B96!

May 11, 2017 10:49 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: Niall Horan

Niall Horan is coming to the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash on June 24 at the Allstate Arena. This #FreeTicketFriday on B96, you win tickets for the show AND a private MEET & GREET with Niall here at the radio station next week.

Now, here are some adorable #ThrowbackThursday vids on Niall:

Here’s a 16-year-old Niall auditioning for X Factor:

This one below is a video timeline of pics of him from when he was a baby:

Finally, a video of him singing a Justin Bieber song. Yes, that’s Liam in the background there:

Hope you enjoyed this trip down memory lane with Niall. Now make your own memory with Nial by winning the meet & greet passes all day on B96 tomorrow.

