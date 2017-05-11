The Shade? Taylor Swift’s Ex Calvin Harris Working With Katy Perry on New Song

Now we’ve really got bad blood.

Katy Perry and Calvin Harris are teaming up for a song and it probably won’t be making it onto Taylor Swift’s Spotify playlist.

Harris released the track list for his upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 and revealed that a song with ex Swift’s enemy Katy Perry is in the works.

Is this Katy’s way of getting back at Taylor? Did they genuinely connect after Calvin went off on Taylor in a string of now-deleted posts, which said he wouldn’t be “buried” like Katy?

Whatever it is, we can expect it to be a smash.

With other major celebs like Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Frank Ocean, Pharrell, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Future, Migos, Big Sean, and Travis Scott, on the list, we wouldn’t take it personally Swift.