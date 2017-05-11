Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

The Shade? Taylor Swift’s Ex Calvin Harris Working With Katy Perry on New Song

May 11, 2017 3:53 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Now we’ve really got bad blood.

Katy Perry and Calvin Harris are teaming up for a song and it probably won’t be making it onto Taylor Swift’s Spotify playlist.

Harris released the track list for his upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 and revealed that a song with ex Swift’s enemy Katy Perry is in the works.

RELATED: Does Katy Perry’s New Album Include a ‘Bad Blood’ Response?

Is this Katy’s way of getting back at Taylor? Did they genuinely connect after Calvin went off on Taylor in a string of now-deleted posts, which said he wouldn’t be “buried” like Katy?

Whatever it is, we can expect it to be a smash.

With other major celebs like Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Frank Ocean, Pharrell, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Future, Migos, Big Sean, and Travis Scott, on the list, we wouldn’t take it personally Swift.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live