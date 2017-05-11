Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Get Hooked Up With Passes to Meet Niall Horan at B96 & See Him at #SummerBash

May 11, 2017 9:29 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Niall Horan

Win tickets to the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash on June 24th–AND— win your way in to our private performance & meet and greet with NIALL HORAN (who will also be performing at the bash!)

Our special B96 event with Niall will take place on Thursday, May 18th around 1pm and will be hosted by the J Show!

 

Win during these Hours!

Friday, May 12th:  9am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm

Tuesday, May 16th:  9am, 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 3pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm

 

Number to call: 312-591-9696

 

Contest Rules:

  • Tickets to be given away on-air on Friday (5/12) and Tuesday (5/16)
  • Must live in IL, IN or WI
  • One winner per household

 

