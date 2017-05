LL Cool J said his dream duo for Lip Sync Battle would be Barack vs. Michelle Obama. LL plays Sam Hanna on which TV police drama?

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...