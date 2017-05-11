‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago P.D’ and ‘Chicago Med’ Renewed, ‘Chicago Justice’ On the Fence

NBC said yes to Chicago, specifically three major Chicago shows.

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D and Chicago Med will all be returning for the 2017-18 season.

No decision has been made about the fourth and most recent addition to the franchise, Chicago Justice.

It isn’t surprising considering that out of the shows, Justice seems to have the lowest draw, starting out slow when it premiered in March during a three-show crossover.

Also not yet renewed is Wolf’s Law & Order: SVU, despite being the second-highest-rated drama on the network with over 10 million viewers weekly.

P.D is another top performer while Med’s ratings are solid, even after a move to Thursday night.

If Justice and SVU get the boot, Wolf won’t be too concerned as he’s adding yet another drama this year – Law & Order: True Crime — The Menendez Murders.

Dick Wolf. Unstoppable.