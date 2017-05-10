Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Uber Delivering Puppy Love to Workplaces in Chicago Today

May 10, 2017 9:40 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: puppy, Uber

You know what would make your Wednesday better? Playing with a puppy during your lunch break.

Today only, Uber is delivering puppy snuggles to workplaces around Chicago in celebration of #NationalPetWeek.

Uber teamed up with the Anti-Cruelty Society to the puppies in hopes of raising awareness about pet adoption.

You can order a puppy for 15 min for a flat fee of $30 on the Uber app under “PUPPIES.”

Deliveries will be made between 11am and 3pm.

The goal is to match puppies with possible adoptive families.

Uber recommends setting up an enclosed space for the puppies to roam around in.

 

 

