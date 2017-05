Carter got his nuggs!

He didn’t get to 18 million, but he still jumped over 3.5 million and beat Ellen’s old record. Wendy’s said Carter will get his year’s worth of nuggets and they will toss $100,000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Ellen even had him on her show!