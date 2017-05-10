‘Sleepy Hollow’ Officially Cancelled After 4 Seasons

Sleepy Hollow has been beheaded by the Headless Horseman.

The series, which focused on witness Ichabod Crane, has officially been canceled at Fox.

After 4 seasons, the network made the decision to pull the series due to low ratings.

Sleepy first aired in 2013 and was a huge hit thanks to the dynamic of lead characters Nicole Beharie and Tom Mison.

But confusing twists and turns caused a larger portion of the audience to tune out.

Things took a turn for the worst when Beharie’s character was killed off in the season 3 finale.

Loyal fans weren’t pleased and the show was eventually moved to purgatory aka Friday nights.

We’ll remember you fondly Crane. Thanks for all the apocalyptic monsters you killed to save our city.

Hopefully this will finally give Mison a role more deserving or his talents.