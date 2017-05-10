Goodbye Gladiators! ‘Scandal’ To End After Season 7

It’s time to say goodbye to some of our favorite DC power players.

Rumor has it, ABCs hit series Scandal will end after the 7th season.

ABC and Shondaland have both declined to comment however the network is expected to make the announcement at next week’s upfront.

Shonda Rhimes, who changed the landscape of television with a show about President Fitzgerald Grant and his mistress, has been vocal about the show’s uncertain future considering the current political climate.

In other words, blame Donald Trump for forcing Olivia Pope to throw in the white hat.

Rhymes revealed that she always knew how the series would end, until Trump was elected.

Over the course of the election, the series had to change multiple storylines because they mimicked our obscure reality.

That combined with lower ratings – Scandal is ranked as TVs sixth among adult under 50 and 11th in total viewers, behind both Shonda Rhimes shows Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder.

ABC will be unveiling its fall schedule for 2017-18 at next week’s upfronts and it’s unsure if Scandal will be on the bill or if they’ll hold off for a midseason, shortened final season.

Scandal’s season 6 finale will air on May 18th.