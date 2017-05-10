Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Lollapalooza Reveals 2017 Schedule, Lots of Conflicts of Interest

May 10, 2017 10:48 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Lolla 2017, Lollapalooza

The schedule for the 2017 Lollapalooza has been released and as usual, there are many conflicts which will result in some difficult decisions to be made.

Here are the day-by-day set times:

Thursday:

screen shot 2017 05 09 at 10 44 36 am Lollapalooza Reveals 2017 Schedule, Lots of Conflicts of Interest

 

Friday:

screen shot 2017 05 09 at 10 44 54 am Lollapalooza Reveals 2017 Schedule, Lots of Conflicts of Interest

 

Saturday:

screen shot 2017 05 09 at 10 45 08 am Lollapalooza Reveals 2017 Schedule, Lots of Conflicts of Interest

 

Sunday:

screen shot 2017 05 09 at 10 45 24 am Lollapalooza Reveals 2017 Schedule, Lots of Conflicts of Interest

 

So here are some conflicts of interests and possible ways to resolve them:

Thursday:

The problem always comes down to the headliners. We have 4 genres at the same time and each performer is impeccable in his or her own way. Unfortunately, there is no way to see them all unless you run from stage-to-stage every 5 minutes and end up passing out under the Buckingham Fountain. Thursday it comes down to Lorde vs. Lil Uzi Vert. vs. Porter Robinson vs. Muse. It’s a tough one but I would recommend either Lorde or Muse.

 

Friday:

Blink-182 vs. The Killers vs. DJ Snake? No one choice is sound. Either your feeling EDM (DJ Snake) or you want the nostalgia of pop punk (Blink 182.) Sorry Killers, maybe next year?

 

Saturday:

The XX vs. Chance the Rapper. While we’re all for the lullaby sounds of the XX, we’re in Chicago man. Saturday night BELONGS to Chance, hands down.

 

Sunday:

Rae Sremmurd vs. Zeds Dead vs. Arcade Fire. This one seems like you can maybe try to see all 3 in the hour long time span – that is if you’re okay with seeing a handful of songs from each artist. Otherwise, you’re royally screwed by Lolla again this year.

 

 

 

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live