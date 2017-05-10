Lollapalooza Reveals 2017 Schedule, Lots of Conflicts of Interest

The schedule for the 2017 Lollapalooza has been released and as usual, there are many conflicts which will result in some difficult decisions to be made.

Here are the day-by-day set times:

Thursday:

Friday:

Saturday:

Sunday:

So here are some conflicts of interests and possible ways to resolve them:

Thursday:

The problem always comes down to the headliners. We have 4 genres at the same time and each performer is impeccable in his or her own way. Unfortunately, there is no way to see them all unless you run from stage-to-stage every 5 minutes and end up passing out under the Buckingham Fountain. Thursday it comes down to Lorde vs. Lil Uzi Vert. vs. Porter Robinson vs. Muse. It’s a tough one but I would recommend either Lorde or Muse.

Friday:

Blink-182 vs. The Killers vs. DJ Snake? No one choice is sound. Either your feeling EDM (DJ Snake) or you want the nostalgia of pop punk (Blink 182.) Sorry Killers, maybe next year?

Saturday:

The XX vs. Chance the Rapper. While we’re all for the lullaby sounds of the XX, we’re in Chicago man. Saturday night BELONGS to Chance, hands down.

Sunday:

Rae Sremmurd vs. Zeds Dead vs. Arcade Fire. This one seems like you can maybe try to see all 3 in the hour long time span – that is if you’re okay with seeing a handful of songs from each artist. Otherwise, you’re royally screwed by Lolla again this year.