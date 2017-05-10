[Listen] Sticky Situations: Father-Daughter Date

Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

May 10, 2017 8:00 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Ashley’s boyfriend said he’ll be gone for the weekend to take his daughter on a dad-daughter spa trip. S’cute! When she saw his daughter after the weekend she asked how it was and she said she went to her grandma’s. Have you used your kid to get out of something?

 

