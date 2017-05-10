Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

[Listen] Her Mom Lives Next Door And They Haven’t Talked In How Many Years?!

May 10, 2017 7:30 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: fight, mom, Mother's Day, pintest, Report, trending, update

April got in a fight with her mom over a guy! She says they haven’t talked in 5 years but live 30 minutes from each other. Will she agree to reach out to her one more time?

What was the longest you’ve gone without seeing your mom?

 

 

 

More from J Niice
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live