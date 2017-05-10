Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Considering Running For President in 2020

Move over Kanye West, Dwayne Johnson wants your spot!

The Rock who is one of the highest paid movie stars in the world is contemplating actually running for the highest position in the U.S – President.

The WWE wrestler turned actor opened up to GQ magazine about it.

“I think that it’s a real possibility,” he said. “A year ago, it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.'”

Hey, if Donald Trump can do it, so can he!

The Baywatch actor didn’t endorse a candidate in 2016 but did open up about Trump’s proposed travel ban.

“I completely disagree with it,” he said. “I believe in our national security to the core, but I don’t believe in a ‘ban’ that bans immigrants. I believe in inclusion. Our country was built on that, and it continues to be made strong by that.”

His advice to the current President? Be a better leader.

“I’d like to see a greater leadership. When there’s a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you’re in a disagreement with—for example, the media—I feel like it informs me that I could be better,” said Johnson. “We all have issues, and we all gotta work our s–t out. And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part. Even if we disagree, we’ve got to figure it out,” he explained.

Truth.