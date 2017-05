The cast of "Will and Grace", (L to R) Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Debra Messing appear on California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) will and grace

Will, Grace, Karen and Jack have been teasing us for months! After a successfull mini episode before the presidential election last year, NBC ordered an entire season. Karen Walker spilled the pills…umm, beans on when it will return…September! See that announcement and the mini episode below.

