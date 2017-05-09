MUST WATCH: The Spring/Summer 2017 TV Calendar

When season finales start popping up, you know it’s almost time to transition into the spring/summer TV schedule.

Since most spend time outside enjoying the warm weather, the May – September schedule is a bit lighter but for those who love TV all year round, necessary. Especially those Bachelorette addicts!

To help with your spring and summer scheduling, here’s a list of premieres that you def need to put into your calendar ASAP.

May

Monday, May 1

Lucifer (FOX)

Friday, May 5

Sense8 (Netflix)

Sunday, May 7

2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV)

Friday, May 12

Master of None (Netflix)

Anne (Netflix)

I Love Dick (Amazon)

Sunday, May 14

2017 Miss USA (Fox)

Wednesday, May 17

Downward Dog (ABC)Friday, May 19

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

12 Monkeys (Syfy)

Saturday, May 20

The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Sunday, May 21

Twin Peaks (Showtime)

Monday, May 22

The Bachelorette (ABC)

Tuesday, May 23

Casual (Hulu)

Wednesday, May 24

Dirty Dancing (ABC)

Thursday, May 25

Love Connection (Fox)

Beat Shazam (Fox)

The Red Nose Day Special (NBC)

Monday, May 29

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)

Still Star-Crossed (ABC)

Tuesday, May 30

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

House of Cards (Netflix)

World of Dance (NBC)

Wednesday, May 31

The Carmichael Show (NBC)

Masterchef (Fox)

The F Word with Gordon Ramsay (Fox)

Kingdom(AT&T/DirecTV)

Sunday, June 4

I’m Dying Up Here (Showtime)

Monday, June 5

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Stitchers(Freeform)

Friday, June 9

Orange is the New Black (Netflix)

Dark Matter (Syfy)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

Saturday, June 10

Orphan Black (BBC America)

Sunday, June 11

American Grit (Fox)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Steve Harvey’s FUNDERDOME (ABC)

$100,000 Pyramid (ABC)

Monday, June 12

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (NBC)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

Superhuman (Fox)

Tuesday, June 13

Face Off (Syfy)

Wednesday, June 14

To Tell the Truth (ABC)

Blood Drive (Syfy)

Friday, June 16

The Great British Baking Show (PBS)

Sunday, June 18

Botched (E!)

Monday, June 19 Preacher (AMC)

Wednesday, June 21

Little Big Shots: Forever Young (NBC)

Thursday, June 22

The Wall (NBC)

The Night Shift (NBC)

Boy Band (ABC)

The Gong Show (ABC)

Wednesday, June 28

Big Brother (CBS)

Younger (TVLand)

Thursday, June 29

Zoo (CBS)

Battle of the Network Stars (ABC)

Friday, June 30

Masters of Illusion (The CW)

Killjoys (Syfy)

July