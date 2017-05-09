MUST WATCH: The Spring/Summer 2017 TV Calendar

When season finales start popping up, you know it’s almost time to transition into the spring/summer TV schedule.
Since most spend time outside enjoying the warm weather, the May – September schedule is a bit lighter but for those who love TV all year round, necessary. Especially those Bachelorette addicts!
To help with your spring and summer scheduling, here’s a list of premieres that you def need to put into your calendar ASAP.
May
Monday, May 1
Lucifer (FOX)
Friday, May 5
Sense8 (Netflix)
Sunday, May 7
2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV)
Friday, May 12
Master of None (Netflix)
Anne (Netflix)
I Love Dick (Amazon)
Sunday, May 14
2017 Miss USA (Fox)
Wednesday, May 17
Downward Dog (ABC)Friday, May 19
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
12 Monkeys (Syfy)
Saturday, May 20
The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
Sunday, May 21
Twin Peaks (Showtime)
Monday, May 22
The Bachelorette (ABC)
Tuesday, May 23
Casual (Hulu)
Wednesday, May 24
Dirty Dancing (ABC)
Thursday, May 25
Love Connection (Fox)
Beat Shazam (Fox)
The Red Nose Day Special (NBC)
Monday, May 29
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)
Still Star-Crossed (ABC)
Tuesday, May 30
America’s Got Talent (NBC)
House of Cards (Netflix)
World of Dance (NBC)
Wednesday, May 31
The Carmichael Show (NBC)
Masterchef (Fox)
The F Word with Gordon Ramsay (Fox)
Kingdom(AT&T/DirecTV)
Sunday, June 4
I’m Dying Up Here (Showtime)
Monday, June 5
Shadowhunters (Freeform)
Stitchers(Freeform)
Friday, June 9
Orange is the New Black (Netflix)
Dark Matter (Syfy)
Wynonna Earp (Syfy)
Saturday, June 10
Orphan Black (BBC America)
Sunday, June 11
American Grit (Fox)
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
Steve Harvey’s FUNDERDOME (ABC)
$100,000 Pyramid (ABC)
Monday, June 12
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (NBC)
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)
Superhuman (Fox)
Tuesday, June 13
Face Off (Syfy)
Wednesday, June 14
To Tell the Truth (ABC)
Blood Drive (Syfy)
Friday, June 16
The Great British Baking Show (PBS)
Sunday, June 18
Botched (E!)
Monday, June 19 Preacher (AMC)
Wednesday, June 21
Little Big Shots: Forever Young (NBC)
Thursday, June 22
The Wall (NBC)
The Night Shift (NBC)
Boy Band (ABC)
The Gong Show (ABC)
Wednesday, June 28
Big Brother (CBS)
Younger (TVLand)
Thursday, June 29
Zoo (CBS)
Battle of the Network Stars (ABC)
Friday, June 30
Masters of Illusion (The CW)
Killjoys (Syfy)
July
Candy Crush series premiere (CBS)
Famously Single (E!)
Monday, July 10
Penn and Teller: Fool Us (The CW)
Tuesday, July 11
The Fosters (Freeform)
The Bold Type (Freeform)
Wednesday, July 12
Salvation (CBS)
I’m Sorry (TruTV)
Thursday, July 13
Hooten & the Lady (The CW)
Sunday, July 16
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Sunday, July 23
Ballers (HBO)
Insecure (HBO)
Monday, July 24
Somewhere Between (ABC)
Tuesday, July 25
Midnight, Texas (NBC)
August
Sunday, August 6
Sharknado 5 (Syfy)
Monday, August 7
Hollywood Game Night (NBC)
Tuesday, August 8
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)
Wednesday, August 9
The Story of Diana: Part One (ABC)
Thursday, August 10
Saturday Night Live: Weekend (NBC)
The Story of Diana: Part Two (ABC)
Wednesday, August 16
Marlon (NBC)