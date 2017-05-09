Harry Styles Performs “Sign of the Times” Amid Screaming Fans on ‘Today Show’

Harry Styles fans made quite the hubbub at Rockefeller Center this morning.

There was good reason for all the screaming and shrieking – the pop star was making his SOLO debut on the “Today Show.”

The former One Direction crooner performed three songs from his upcoming self-title solo album – “Ever Since New York,” “Carolina” and the popular “Sign of the Times” – for the first time ever.

Styles expected a huge turnout and even delivered pizza to fans who camped out overnight.

What a sweetheart?

Not only does he have the voice of an angel, he also knows the way into our hearts.

In addition, four lucky fans who drove 11 HOURS to see him, were surprised with a meet and greet.

Styles album drops this Friday and he’ll be embarking on his world tour, pink suit and all.