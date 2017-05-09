Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

David Spade and the “Cash Me Ousside” Girl Are In An Instagram War

May 9, 2017 3:12 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: cash me ousside, David Spade

There’s nothing better than a social media war, especially when it involves some celebs.

In this case, the celebs is David Spade, who posted a picture with Danielle Bregoli, better known as the “Cash Me Ousside” girl.

The two posed for a picture together at Catch LA.

In his post, Spade captioned the photo  “How bow dis. (bhadbhabie is slightly underwhelmed to meet me.) Unfortunately, she stopped being famous 5 minutes before this was taken.”

Bregoli responded with her own shade, posting a screenshot of the post with the caption “No lie, I thought dis guy was the waiter.”

If she don’t know who David Spade is, she’s too young for you bro.

