It was a pleasure to watch David Ross play for the Cubs and it has been a complete pleasure to watch him (impressively) compete on Dancing with the Stars.

During Monday’s competition, Grandpa Rossy & partner Lindsay Arnold waltzed to Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind” and received their highest score yet, 36 out of 40!!

What a fun night thank u all for helping us get to the Semi-Finals. Looking forward to next week! Keep voting & help us get to the finals! pic.twitter.com/lvwcrcSWiq — David Ross (@D_Ross3) May 9, 2017

The pair also danced to “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which didn’t score as well but did enough to keep them on the show for next week’s semifinals.

Read more HERE!