Celine Dion Will Perform “My Heart Will Go On” at the Billboard Music Awards

Someone pass the tissues – I’m going to be balling my eyes out during this performance.

It’s a given that anytime “My Heart Will Go On” the theme song from Titanic is played, everyone gets really emotional. I’m talking tears, sobbing, the whole shabang.

Celine Dion will bringing all those emotions to the Billboard Music Awards this year when she performs the record, which elevated the soundtrack to record heights, in honor of the films 20th anniversary. (Yes, we’re THAT OLD!)

“This song means a lot to me, and it has played such a huge role in my career,” Dion said in a statement Monday. “It’s a great honor to have the opportunity to perform it on the Billboard Music Awards’ international stage, in celebration of the film’s 20 anniversary.”

@celinedion will honor the 20th Anniversary of 'Titanic' with a performance of 'My Heart Will Go On' at the #BBMAs! LIVE May 21 at 8e/5p on ABC. 💕 A post shared by Billboard Music Awards (@bbmas) on May 8, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

“I’m so grateful to the late James Horner, and to Will Jennings, for writing it and creating the opportunity for me to be part of Titanic, an amazing film whose legacy will continue for generations to come,” Dion continued.

“Twenty years later, this timeless song still resonates with a global audience of music and movie fans alike,” said Mark Bracco, executive producer of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. “It’s going to be a performance to remember—and there won’t be a dry eye in the house.”

Back in 1998, the song won both an Oscar and a Grammy. The film itself went on to win 11 Oscars.

The BBMAs will take place May 21 in Las Vegas.