WATCH: Camila Cabello, Pitbull & J Balvin Brought the Heat to the MTV Movie & TV Awards

May 8, 2017 11:29 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Pitbull

Not only is “Hey Ma” the hottest song of the summer, it might have the hottest performance to go along with it!

Camila Cabello, J Balvin and Pitbull took on the MTV Movie and TV Awards to perform the single after The Fast and the Furious movie franchise received the Generation Award.

J Balvin kicked off the performance alone with Pitbull joining in for the second verse.

It was Camila that made the grand entrance however, propelling down from the ceiling on a car engine, what else? Look how fierce she looks in the pic below!

gettyimages 680135960 WATCH: Camila Cabello, Pitbull & J Balvin Brought the Heat to the MTV Movie & TV Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 07: Singer Camila Cabello performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

All 3 came together to strut their stuff and show off their Latin-inspired dance moves.

Hands down, best performance of the night!

Watch below:

