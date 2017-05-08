WATCH: Camila Cabello, Pitbull & J Balvin Brought the Heat to the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Not only is “Hey Ma” the hottest song of the summer, it might have the hottest performance to go along with it!
Camila Cabello, J Balvin and Pitbull took on the MTV Movie and TV Awards to perform the single after The Fast and the Furious movie franchise received the Generation Award.
J Balvin kicked off the performance alone with Pitbull joining in for the second verse.
It was Camila that made the grand entrance however, propelling down from the ceiling on a car engine, what else? Look how fierce she looks in the pic below!
All 3 came together to strut their stuff and show off their Latin-inspired dance moves.
Hands down, best performance of the night!
Watch below: