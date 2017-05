Oreo is giving summer an explosive new treat.

The company just released a limited-edition flavor called “Firework.”

So what exactly does a firework taste like? An Oreo cookie with Pop Rocks in the creamy white goodness.

It isn’t an official collaboration with Pop Rocks – they are Oreo’s own red and blue “popping candy.

Here’s what it looks like inside:

Oh Oreo… what will you think of next? The new Firework Oreo has Pop Rocks inside the creme filling. pic.twitter.com/sbmKaCuDV1 — Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) May 8, 2017

I wonder if you can still dip the cookie into milk or will it cause a major explosion?

Regardless, cue Katy Perry’s “Firework.”