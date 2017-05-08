[Listen] One Tweet Leads Nicki Minaj To Give Fans Exactly What They Want

The J Show

Nicki Minaj started a contest with her fans to promote her new single, “Regret In Your Tears” by taking the winner to the Billboard Music Awards or letting them hang with her in the studio. One fan started it all and said how about pay for my tuition! Nicki said okay and started paying multiple fans who are in debt and needed books or supplies! Looks like she’ll do another run of education love in a few months. Fans, stay close, you might get lucky!