Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

[Listen] One Tweet Leads Nicki Minaj To Give Fans Exactly What They Want

May 8, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

Nicki Minaj started a contest with her fans to promote her new single, “Regret In Your Tears” by taking the winner to the Billboard Music Awards or letting them hang with her in the studio. One fan started it all and said how about pay for my tuition! Nicki said okay and started paying multiple fans who are in debt and needed books or supplies! Looks like she’ll do another run of education love in a few months. Fans, stay close, you might get lucky!

 

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live